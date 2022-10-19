Von Miller Doubles Down On Odell Beckham Jr. Prediction

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Bills pass rusher Von Miller seems pretty confident that his former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. will join the team in Buffalo at some point this year.

OBJ has been a free agent all year as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during this past year's Super Bowl victory with Miller and the Los Angeles Rams.

“He’s coming here, man,” Miller told Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports on Sunday. “He’s coming to the Bills."

The Rams were originally the favorites to re-sign Beckham, but OBJ recently revealed that the Los Angeles organization lowballed him on a contract offer.

Miller has been overwhelmingly vocal about his pursuit of Beckham, and the veteran wide receiver reportedly had a visit with the Super Bowl-contending Bills earlier this year.

The Bills already have superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs and explosive No. 2 wideout Gabe Davis — but there's always room for another star pass catcher like Beckham.

“We could use another guy like that,” Miller added.

Beckham is expected to make his decision sometime in November.