Von Miller Explains Why He Left Rams For Buffalo Bills

After joining the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season, Von Miller helped his new team claim a Super Bowl title.

But instead of running it back and going for another championship in 2022, the eight-time Pro Bowler elected to go a different route.

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent this offseason.

On Tuesday, the superstar pass rusher explained his decision.

"I could have just stayed in LA and just rode off into the sunset and just rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks but I wasn't content...this is a special team, they're right on the edge and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow these guys," Miller said, per Bills insider Heather Prusak.

Miller also said he "selfishly" wants to be the first player in NFL history to win three Super Bowls with three different teams. He feels the Bills are right on the cusp of championship contention and wants to be the "final drop" to push them over the edge.

"This organization wants a Super Bowl. It's a win-win for both sides. I just wanted to be a part of something special. This is a special team," he added.

Miller and his new Buffalo squad will open up the NFL season with a matchup against his former Rams team on September 8.