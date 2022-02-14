Von Miller Got Emotional Following Super Bowl 56 Win

Now two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller was playing with a heavy heart in Sunday’s championship game. The Rams outside linebacker finished with two tackles, two sacks and two TFL’s in the 23-20 win.

After the game Miller opened up to the media, telling reporters he was competing for many people. Including his former teammate Demaryius Thomas, who tragically passed away in December.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played for more in my career,” Miller explained. “I was playing for [Demaryius Thomas], … I was playing for my son; he was born in August. I was playing for [sports psychologist] Trevor Moawad; he passed away after the very first game of the season.”

It was bigger than football for Von Miller 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MYBQek6A0u — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2022

“Playing for all of my teammates here—so many hard-working, so many talented guys, so many guys on my team that were deserving of this moment—and it feels good to give it to them,” the eight-time Pro Bowler continued.

“It feels good to give it to Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth, Jalen Ramsey, all of these guys that have been working their whole careers to get to this point.”

Miller won his first Lombardi Trophy with Thomas by his side as a member of the Denver Broncos. The pair were teammates from 2011-2018. Unfortunately, DT passed just 16 days before his 34th birthday due to a reported seizure.

It’s been a lot of loss on Von Miller’s road to the top of the mountain. But Miller was able to continue the climb, and has a beautiful baby boy to look after, and great teammates to share these moments with.