Von Miller Has Controversial Suggestion: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Von Miller isn't a fan of a select block on pass rushers.

The Buffalo Bills pass rusher saw Micah Parsons get knocked down on a shoulder-to-shoulder block by Leonard Fournette and he thinks that kind of block should be taken out of the game.

"This block must be taken out of the game! This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact!"

NFL fans don't share that same opinion.

Even though Miller thinks differently, it's unlikely that this block will be taken out. Offensive players have to have some way of blocking defensive players, even if that involves them getting flattened.

There was also no head contact on this block as Parsons was able to get up just fine after it.

This is a block that's only going to continue to happen as long as it's allowed.