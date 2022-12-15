Von Miller Has Interesting Hollywood Comparison For Josh Allen

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Von Miller joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Thursday and they discussed numerous topics.

One of the topics that came up was about Bills star quarterback Josh Allen. Cowherd asked Miller what he makes of Allen as a player and Miller had a fascinating comparison for him.

"Josh is really like the Will Ferrell of quarterbacks," Miller said. "If they made a football movie and it was Josh, Will Ferrell has to play Josh. He's so lighthearted, he doesn't take anything serious and I think his teammates and everyone around him love him for that."

Allen has always been praised as being a great teammate in the locker room so this tracks pretty well.

He's also been great on the field once again this season as the Bills currently own the top seed in the AFC. In 13 games, Allen has completed close to 64% of his passes for 3,553 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He'll look to add to those numbers as the Bills chase their first Super Bowl title.