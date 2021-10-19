Look: Von Miller’s Message For The Browns Is Going Viral

Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller is ready to exploit the Cleveland Browns’ battered offensive line in Week 7.

With both starting tackles questionable to suit up this weekend, Miller says he’s going to have a massive game against whoever lines up against him on the edge.

“I will play well in this game,” Miller said, per Broncos insider Aric DiLalla. “I’m going to have a great game… I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.”

Von Miller setting high standards this week for himself: “I will play well in this game. … I’m going to have a great game. … I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.” — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 19, 2021

Jedrick Wills Jr., the Browns’ second-year starting left tackle, has now missed two straight games with an ankle injury suffered prior to a Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. In that Chargers game, two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a knee injury that held him out of Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Lineman Blake Hance took over for Wills on the left side with his first career NFL action since going undrafted in 2019. Fourth-round rookie James Hudson took over and started in place of Conklin on the right side.

With a short turnaround following Sunday’s loss, it’s currently uncertain if Wills or Conklin will be able to return for this week’s Thursday night game.

So far through his 10th NFL season, Miller has logged 4.5 sacks in six games. And with an inexperienced and injury-ridden Brown’s O-line, the three-time All-Pro linebacker will look to add on to that solid start.

Both looking to snap losing streaks after strong starts to the season, the Broncos and Browns will face off on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.