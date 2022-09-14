Von Miller Makes His NFL MVP Pick Very Clear

There's a reason Von Miller felt like he was called to Buffalo. They have all the pieces: good coaching, good defense and offensive weapons and an MVP candidate at quarterback.

On Tuesday's edition of "The Von Cast," Miller talked his QB Josh Allen and why he thinks he'll take home this year's hardware at the NFL Honors.

I mean, y'all know that Josh Allen is gonna be really, really good... is gonna be excellent. He does everything right ... he has the talent to back up everything, he has a great foundation of players around him... We've got a great team over there, and I feel like Josh Allen is gonna be good. He's gonna be the MVP.

Turnovers aside, Allen the Bills offense beat up on the defending champion Rams on Thursday night.

Allen threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-10 win, while also leading the team in rushing.

It was a slow start for Buffalo, but once they settled into the second half there was no looking back. Making Von Miller's decision, at least for now, look like it was the right one.