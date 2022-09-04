Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Facing Rams Extremely Clear

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Von Miller has a lot of love for his former Rams teammates. But make no mistake, the eight-time Pro Bowler still wants to win.

Speaking to media members on Sunday, Miller explained that while of course there will be some emotions facing the team he just won a Super Bowl with in the season-opener, he felt that Buffalo was the place he needed to be.

"I love those guys ... we won Super Bowl LVI and that'll always be there. Those'll always be my teammates," Miller said. "But at the same time, I'm on the Buffalo Bills now. And I want to create some of those same memories with my new teammates."

Miller explained that the Rams traded for him at a time where he really needed it. Saying that the move to LA refreshed his career and that's something he'll always carry with him.

For now though, he's looking forward to getting his hands on Matt Stafford and wrecking Sean McVay's gameplan come Thursday night.