Von Miller Names The 'Will Ferrell' Of NFL Quarterbacks

Josh Allen has become almost universally beloved by the football world. Not only for his play on the field, but for his infectious personality as well.

During a recent appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Allen's teammate Von Miller called him the "Will Ferrell" of NFL quarterbacks.

"Josh is like the Will Ferrell of quarterbacks... He's so lighthearted, he doesn't take anything serious," Miller said. "His teammates and everyone around him, they love him for that."

Allen and the Bills currently hold the No. 1 spot in the AFC with a 10-3 record.

As usual, the team's success revolves around Allen's stellar play on the field. So far this year, he has 3,553 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through the air, and 628 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

The Bills will look to continue their season success in a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.