Von Miller Nearly Joined The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Star pass rusher Von Miller almost signed with the Dallas Cowboys before officially joining the Buffalo Bills.

Miller reportedly asked DeMarcus Ware if the Cowboys were interested in him right when he became a free agent. He wanted to go home to Dallas, per the Dallas Morning News.

“I remember when Von called me he said ‘Hey is Dallas interested? I’m a free agent.'" Ware said. "And I said, ‘What?! You’re a free agent, what do you mean you’re a free agent? I thought you had one more year?’ He was like, ‘No I’m done [with the Rams], bro.’

That ended up not happening since Miller signed with the Bills as he's chasing another Super Bowl.

Some Cowboys fans aren't happy that Miller didn't sign with the team.

Miller got a boatload of cash from the Bills as he signed a six-year $120 million deal a couple of months ago.

He'll also get $51 million guaranteed during that deal.

Cowboys fans will likely be thinking about what could've been if Miller had gone home. He and Micah Parsons would've scared a lot of offenses.