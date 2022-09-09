Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr Said He Would Join Whichever Team Won Bills-Rams Game

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent as the 2022 NFL season gets underway.

The veteran wide receiver was in the house on Thursday night for his former team's season-opening matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Each of these teams just so happen to be his top-two free-agent options.

Von Miller, OBJ's former Super Bowl teammate in Los Angeles, claims Beckham said he would pick whichever team won Thursday night's game.

The Bills took down the reigning Super Bowl champions 31-10.

"He said he was going to whichever team won," Miller said after the game.

After helping the Rams to a Super Bowl title, Miller signed a six-year, $120 million free-agent contract with the Bills earlier this summer. Both Miller and OBJ were one-year plug-ins for last year's title run in Los Angeles.

Miller has been openly recruiting his former wide receiver teammate over the past few months.

Will Beckham follow in Miller's footsteps? Or return to the team that got him his first Super Bowl ring?