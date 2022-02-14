There’s a feeling out there that since Aaron Donald finally won a Super Bowl he’ll now decide to retire. What does Von Miller think about the speculation?

“I don’t know, man. He’s done everything you can possibly do,” Miller said of Donald, via NBC Sports Edge. “But this feeling here, there’s nothing like it. It’s addictive. Once you feel this — coming to the Super Bowl is one thing. But winning it is different. And we’ll just have to see.

“He’s done so much. But I’ll tell you, this feeling is great. It just makes you want it more and more and more. But he’s definitely capped off a great career, if he chooses to do that. But this is an addictive feeling and I can’t see him walking away from this.”

There’s two trains of thought here. Aaron Donald could ride off into the sunset after dominating the league for consecutive years and finally winning a Super Bowl.

Or, the all-time great could be persuaded to come back and play a few more years after tasting what winning a championship feels like. It’s going to be fascinating to find out what he ends up deciding.

Should Donald return to the NFL for at least one more year? Or should he retire a champion?