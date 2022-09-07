Von Miller Ready For Season Opener: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

On Tuesday evening, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller shared a teaser for Thursday night's season opener against his former Los Angeles Rams squad.

Miller posted a gif of the Joker from "Batman: The Dark Knight" to share his thoughts on this highly-anticipated matchup.

"Everything burns," the caption says.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this post.

"Oh hell yeah. Let’s go," one fan wrote.

"LFG BILLS Road to the Super Bowl starts tomorrow night ! #BillsMafia I’m AMPED," another said.

"A little louder for those in the back," another added.

This gif was in reference to a video posted by the Bills official Twitter account on Tuesday. In this emotional video, Miller told the Bills Mafia to forget all the painful memories of the franchise's past and turn toward the future.

"F--k it. Burn it all," he said.

After helping the Rams win a Super Bowl title this past season, Miller decided to join the Bills on a six-year, $120 million deal.

The two-time Super Bowl champion will face off against his former team on Thursday night, looking to start the Bills' title-contending season on the right foot.

Tomorrow's game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET in SoFi Stadium.