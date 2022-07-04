Von Miller Reveals His Goal For Bills 6-Year Contract

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

At 33-years-old, few think that eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller will finish out the entirety of the six-year contract he signed with the Bills this offseason.

But, that's just what two-time Super Bowl champ expects of himself as he enters year one.

Telling The Buffalo News:

This is a six-year deal, so I’m looking forward to playing the whole thing. I’m trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady‘s done it, Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So I just take it one day at a time, and I’m just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out. I’m a real sicko when you get to know me. My mindset is different.

Miller went on to say that the attention that he pays to his body is part of what gives him the confidence that he can play to age 39.

I sit and talk to young guys, they ask me, ‘How do you do it?’ I’m like, ‘Bro, I honestly do everything that you possibly can do to keep your body fresh. Whenever I leave here, the facility, the rest of my day is getting ready for the next day, whether there’s massages, nutrition, whether that’s getting acupuncture, cold tub, cryo. It’s 2022, and we got so many different things that can help us recover. I’m doing them all.

If Von Miller is still doing Von Miller things in 2027... look out.