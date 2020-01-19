Von Miller Reveals His Surprising Super Bowl Champion Pick

Von Miller knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl. The Denver Broncos star helped lead his team to a win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

The All-Pro linebacker has revealed his pick for this year’s Super Bowl champion. It’s a surprising one.

Miller is not going with the San Francisco 49ers, who possess an elite defense, similar to the one the Broncos had in their championship season. He’s not going with his AFC West rival, either, in the Kansas City Chiefs. And Miller is not taking future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The All-Pro linebacker likes Tennessee.

“If you had asked me all the way toward the beginning of the season, I would have said the 49ers,” Miller told Bleacher Report. “But now I think the Titans.”

The reasoning is simple for Miller.

“It’s about momentum,” he said. “I’ve lived through that. When a team gets hot, they are hard to stop, even if the team they’re playing is better.”

No team has been hotter than Tennessee in the playoffs. The Titans upset the Patriots in the Wild Card round and took down No. 1 seed Baltimore in the Divisional Round. Will Kansas City be next?

We’ll find out later today.

The Chiefs and the Titans are set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. The game will be on CBS.