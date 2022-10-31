Von Miller Reveals What He Asked Aaron Rodgers During Game

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills rushes the quarterback during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Von Miller didn't have a ton of pass rush opportunities in Sunday night's win over the Green Bay Packers.

Despite being down 17 for a good deal of the game, the Packers were forced to pound the rock, as it's seemingly the only thing the team can do at a plus-level right now.

Aaron Rodgers finished with 30 pass attempts. But by the time the third quarter rolled around, the four-time MVP had only put it in the air 13 times.

After the game, Miller told reporters he was surprised by the Packers' commitment to the run. Admitting at one point he asked Rodgers if they were going to throw more.

Saying via Katherine Fitzgerald of the The Buffalo News:

I was taken aback a bit because I'm like, 'Hey, y'all got to pass the ball, don't y'all?' ... Of course, I want to get sacks and I want to rush the passer, and I want to do all this stuff... But nope, they just kept on running. I even asked them, I even asked Aaron Rodgers ... I'm not gonna tell you what he said cause that's my guy. ... I was just - it was a shocker for me personally.

Green Bay has now dropped four in a row with a chance to turn things around against the 1-6 Lions next week.