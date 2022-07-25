Von Miller Sad About Leaving Rams: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Even though Von Miller is a Buffalo Bill, he's still upset about not being a Los Angeles Ram anymore.

It's hard to blame him, considering what he accomplished with them. After he was traded to the Rams, they went on a championship run and took down the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI back in February.

It was the Rams' second championship in franchise history after they won in 2000 over the Tennessee Titans.

Miller is going to really miss playing on the west coast next season and beyond.

"(It's) so hard to let go of L.A.," Miller said. "So hard to let go of Coach McVay, Les Snead, and especially Aaron Donald, man. Every time I think about it, man, I get sad about not playing with them anymore."

Some NFL fans buy it, but others think that he'll forget about the Rams when the season starts.

Miller became even richer during this offseason when he signed a massive six-year deal with the Bills. The deal is worth $120 million overall.

He'll look to help bring the Bills their first Super Bowl this upcoming season as they're one of the top teams in the league.