Von Miller Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is Down To 2 Teams

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, rumors of Odell Beckham Jr's future in the NFL have grown louder.

After suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, OBJ has been rehabbing and waiting for another opportunity to join a contender. The star wide receiver is reportedly taking three visits over the next few weeks.

He's already spoken with the Dallas Cowboys, but plans to visit the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills as well. If one Bills player is to be believed Odell is already ruling out a return to his old team.

Star pass rusher Von Miller said Odell is deciding between the Bills and Cowboys.

Miller and Beckham have spoken publicly about Odell's free agency over the past few weeks, but it's unclear if Miller knows exactly what Odell plans to do.

It certainly seems like the Cowboys are the frontrunner, but it might be difficult to turn down a chance to play alongside Josh Allen.