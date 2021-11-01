The NFL’s trade deadline is set for Tuesday afternoon and the Rams and Broncos have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster move.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a blockbuster trade involving All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller.

Miller, a top pick out of Texas A&M in 2011, has been one of the league’s best defensive players for a decade. His time in Denver is coming to an end, though. Miller is reportedly being sent to Los Angeles, where he’ll join a Rams defense with Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald.

Blockbuster: Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN. Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility. pic.twitter.com/wJjlDOQkPU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Comp update: Rams are sending the Broncos a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for eight-time Pro Bowl LB Von Miller, per sources — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

The Rams are going all-in. Los Angeles has made several big moves in recent years, including this offseason, when the NFC West franchise acquired then-Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The NFL world respects the mentality.

Remember talking to Les Snead about his aggressive style, just four days before the Jalen Ramsey trade. At the time, he said: “We only live once, so don’t live your life scared…You’re not playing for the tie. You’re trying to go win.” Rams going all-in. — KimberLEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 1, 2021

I love that the Rams are all-in like this. It’s so hard to win championships in any sport. I wish more teams would recognize their window and go for it. Same reason I never hated the tigers overspending…you never know when it will happen again. https://t.co/2kZoMEsSmg — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 1, 2021

Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey SHEESH. Rams going all-in and want all the smoke 🔥🔥. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 1, 2021

The Rams are all-in for a ring. Love it. https://t.co/kEcdplbEfh — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) November 1, 2021

Wow. The Rams are the most "all-in" team in the history of "all-in" teams. And I love it. Here are some picks. We will be trying to win it all. https://t.co/JJp4YzRYyU — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 1, 2021

The Rams are 7-1 on the regular season. Los Angeles defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday, winning 38-22.

Along with the Cowboys and Packers, the Rams have been the class of the NFC so far this season. It’s shaping up to be a really competitive race at the top of the conference.

We’ll see what the rest of the league’s elite teams do prior to Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline.