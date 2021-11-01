The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Von Miller Trade News

Von Miller on the field for the Broncos.DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 1: Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 1, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Miller is not playing today. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for Tuesday afternoon and the Rams and Broncos have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster move.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a blockbuster trade involving All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller.

Miller, a top pick out of Texas A&M in 2011, has been one of the league’s best defensive players for a decade. His time in Denver is coming to an end, though. Miller is reportedly being sent to Los Angeles, where he’ll join a Rams defense with Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald.

The Rams are going all-in. Los Angeles has made several big moves in recent years, including this offseason, when the NFC West franchise acquired then-Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The NFL world respects the mentality.

The Rams are 7-1 on the regular season. Los Angeles defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday, winning 38-22.

Along with the Cowboys and Packers, the Rams have been the class of the NFC so far this season. It’s shaping up to be a really competitive race at the top of the conference.

We’ll see what the rest of the league’s elite teams do prior to Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.