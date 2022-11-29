Vonn Bell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playing Chiefs

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 4: James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on October 4, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Jacksonville 33-25. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Two of the top teams in the AFC are set to square off this coming Sunday.

It'll be a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game as the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs come into this contest with a 9-2 record, while the Bengals are 7-4 and have won seven of their last nine games.

Even though this is just a regular-season game, it's still very important. The Chiefs have a chance to stay as the top seed in the AFC while the Bengals try and keep pace with the Ravens in the AFC North.

Bengals safety Vonn Bell echoed those sentiments when he spoke to the media on Monday.

“It’s hyping it up so our guys are going to be ready for sure," Bell said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “Nothing much needs to be said. We know what lies ahead of us. There’s a lot at stake and guys are going to be pumped, for sure. It’s going to be a big weekend and it’s a 4:25 game so it’s a big-time game with a big-time atmosphere."

The Bengals won both matchups against the Chiefs last season and both of them came in comeback fashion. The Chiefs were up by at least two scores in both contests but weren't able to put them away.

We'll have to see if they can snap that losing streak when the game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.