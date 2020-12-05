A former Pro Bowl linebacker was reportedly arrested in Nevada on Saturday morning.

Vontaze Burfict, a second-team All-Pro linebacker in 2013, is currently a free agent. The controversial linebacker last played in the National Football League in 2019. Burfict played for the Raiders in 2019 after spending 2012-18 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to a report by ESPN, Burfict was arrested on Saturday morning.

Burfict, 30, was reportedly arrested on a battery charge in Clark County, Nevada.

ESPN.com had more details:

Free-agent linebacker Vontaze Burfict was arrested early Saturday in Nevada on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to Clark County court records. According to Clark County Detention Center records, Burfict was being held on $1,000 bond. A hearing in the case was set for Monday. No information about the incident that led to Burfict’s arrest was immediately available.

Burfict hasn’t played in the NFL since early in the 2019 season. The former Arizona State Sun Devils star was suspended for the remainder of the season following a dirty hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

The former NFL linebacker is extremely talented, though often dealt with on-the-field hitting issues.

Burfict has said that he is hoping to make a return to the NFL, though this latest incident could halt those efforts.