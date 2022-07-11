WAC Reportedly Making Radical Change To Conference Basketball Tournaments

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 12: Fardaws Aimaq #11 of the Utah Valley Wolverines takes a shot over Evan Gilyard II #3 of the New Mexico State Aggies during a semifinal game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aggies defeated the Wolverines 78-62. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

The Western Athletic Conference is reportedly making a massive change to the men's and women's basketball conference tournaments.

The change is really going to be felt in terms of how the conference seeds its top teams. The standings will be determined by more than just conference wins and losses.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the seeding is also going to be determined by an algorithm that rewards teams based on performances against every team during the season.

For example, a team could finish with the best conference record during the season, but it could be seeded fourth or fifth when the tournament begins.

On the other hand, a team with maybe the ninth or 10th best conference record could get a top-five seed.

"The goal (is) ultimately to protect the highest résumé with the highest seeds," WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton told Norlander. "As we were coming up with this strategic plan from a basketball standpoint -- which was one of my big tasks when I came here -- nonconference scheduling always came up. … And ultimately, it becomes very hard to penalize people for what you're able to do from a nonconference scheduling standpoint."

If this works out, other conferences could do the same thing in the future.