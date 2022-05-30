Wake Forest QB Billy Edwards Jr. Announces Transfer Commitment

WINSTON SALEM, NC - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of the Clemson Tigers versus Wake Forest Demon Deacons during their game at BB&T Field on November 6, 2014 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Former Wake Forest quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. announced his transfer to Maryland on Sunday.

The three-star prospect looked ahead to "new beginnings" by revealing his commitment to the Terrapins on Twitter.

Edwards spent his only season at Wake Forest as a redshirt freshman out of Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia. The 6'3", 215-pound passer ranked 104th among all quarterbacks on the 247Sports composite.

Following an impressive spring game performance, Edwards entered the transfer portal last April. He'll now likely back up Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa led Maryland to its first winning record (7-6) since 2014 with 26 passing touchdowns last season. The Terrapins closed the 2021 campaign with a decisive 54-10 win over No. 15 Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Edwards could be next in line for the Big Ten program. Meanwhile, All-ACC quarterback Sam Hartman will return as Wake Forest's starter after compiling 4,228 passing yards and 39 touchdowns last year.