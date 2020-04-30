The Spun

Wake Forest’s men’s basketball program is reportedly on the verge of a new head coaching hire on Thursday morning.

The Demon Deacons fired veteran head coach Danny Manning earlier this month. Manning, 53, was the program’s head coach from 2014-20. He led the team to one NCAA Tournament appearance.

Wake Forest has been linked to a couple of different head coaching candidates, but they’re reportedly closing in on one.

247Sports is reporting that Wake Forest is set to hire East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes. The Demon Deacons are reportedly expected to announce the hire later today.

Wake Forest was reportedly down to Forbes and UNCG’s Wes Miller. Northwestern’s Chris Collins was also linked to the job.

Forbes, 55, has been East Tennessee State’s head coach since 2015. He’s led the program to two conference championships.

East Tennessee State was 30-4, 16-4 in the Southern Conference this past season before the NCAA Tournament was cancelled.

