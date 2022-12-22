Walter Payton's Son Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Star

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Hall of Famer Franco Harris speaks during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

One of the best running backs in NFL history passed away unexpectedly less than 24 hours ago.

Franco Harris, who was the man behind the "Immaculate Reception," passed away at the age of 72. It came just three days before he was supposed to have his number retired by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was also going to be honored due to it being the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception."

Shortly after news of his death was reported, Walter Payton's son, Jarrett, released a statement on Harris' passing.

"I just saw the news about the passing of Franco Harris. He was a great man & always showed me love whenever I was in his presence. I spent 2 hours w/ him in a meeting back in the early 2000s. Talk about soaking up (the) game from an OG. He’ll be missed. RIP FH," Payton tweeted.

Harris finished his career with 2,949 carries for 12,120 yards and 91 touchdowns. He also won four Super Bowls and made nine Pro Bowls during his 13-year career.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Harris' loved ones. May he rest in peace.