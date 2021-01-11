Wan’Dale Robinson Announces He’s Transferring From Nebraska

Nebraska star wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson looks like he’s coming home next season.

After two years with the Cornhuskers, Robinson announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Monday afternoon. The sophomore wideout’s mother received a positive COVID-19 test that led to her hospitalization earlier this year. Robinson sites distance from his family as the main factor in his transfer decision.

The dynamic offensive talent took to Twitter to announce his decision.

“Being away from my mother and not seeing her during the season hurt me,” Robinson wrote. “With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. I intend to find a place closer to my mother and family that will still allow me to achieve my dreams and goals.”

Robinson hails from Western Hills High School in Frankfort, KY where he won the Kentucky Mr. Football award in 2018. As the No. 1 all-purpose back and No. 40 overall national recruit in the 2019 class, Robinson initially committed to the University of Kentucky. Just one month later, the talented young player flipped his commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers.

In his first two years with Nebraska, Robinson showed the versatility that made him such a highly-sought-after recruit. The dual-threat weapon collected 580 yards rushing, 914 yards receiving and seven overall touchdowns in his underclassman campaign with the ‘Huskers.

While Robinson says the decision is a family matter, it certainly didn’t help that Nebraska wildly underperformed its expectations over the past few years. In Robinson’s two seasons with the team, the Cornhuskers put together a disappointing 8-12 record.

With a long-running relationship and close proximity to his family, Kentucky now becomes the No. 1 landing spot for Wan’Dale Robinson.

Whatever he decides, we wish the best for the young receiver and his family.