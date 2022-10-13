Warner Executive Hints At Big Charles Barkley News

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Charles Barkley made waves earlier this year by talking up the LIV Golf invitational, suggesting he might leave Turner Sports (now Warner Bros. Discovery Sports) to get a bag with the upstart golf league. But one Warner Bros. executive appears to have (inadvertently) put an end to that idea.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer Kathleen Finch said that she recently sat down with Barkley to celebrate his new contract with the company.

Finch said that Warner Bros. are looking forward to getting Barkley involved in more than just basketball. One show that she was particularly hopeful to see Barkley become a part of is Celebrity IOU.

"...Last week, I had lunch with Charles — who is just a lovely man. It was really fun to sit down with him and celebrate his new contract, because he is such a fabulous part of that team and he is just such a really special guy. I’m excited to find other ways to put him on television talking about something other than basketball. Because he has a lot to say. He’s just a regular guy interested in a lot of things. I got him excited about Celebrity IOU," Finch said.

But Finch may have spoken too soon by making that new contract for Barkley announcement. THR posted an update on their interview with Finch, where Finch shared a statement admitting that she "jumped the gun" in talking about Barkley.

“I recently attended a great lunch meeting with members of the WBD leadership team and Charles. It was an amazing conversation centered on the importance of premium sports content to our networks and broader company and we all left the meeting feeling inspired. I jumped the gun in the THR story and was premature with what was shared regarding his new contract. I committed a flagrant 2 foul with this one, but we’re all excited for the future possibilities with Charles as part of Warner Bros. Discovery."

Nevertheless, all of the evidence suggests that Charles Barkley will be continuing his broadcast career with TNT.

Barkley has stated publicly that he's staying with the network, and talk about joining LIV has cooled lately.

Will Barkley get a new deal with Warner Bros. announced soon?