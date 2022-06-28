Warren Moon Reacts To Death Of Legendary Quarterback

Warren Moon #1, Quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs during the American Football Conference West game against the San Diego Chargers on 26 November 2000 at the Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California, United States. The Chargers won the game 17 - 16. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Warren Moon has been severely impacted by the death of Marlin Briscoe.

Briscoe passed away on Monday at the age of 76. He was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago.

Moon offered up his condolences for Briscoe and his family on Monday night via Twitter.

"Today is a sad day for me. One of my Idols growing up, Marlin Briscoe, passed away. He was one of a few Black QBs of the late 60s that gave me the inspiration that one day I could play QB as a professional. Marlin was the 1st Black QB to start in the AFL," Moon tweeted.

"Started 5 games his rookie year and was runner up for rookie of the yr in 1968. We became very close friends during my career, and we worked at some QB clinics together. He will be missed! My thoughts and prayers go out to Marlin and his family. RIP Marlin...," Moon said in a follow-up tweet.

Briscoe played in the NFL for 10 seasons and had his longest stints with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins (three years).

Our condolences go out to Briscoe's family during this time.