Warren Moon Sees 3 Frontrunners For Deshaun Watson

With the Matthew Stafford trade locked in on Saturday night, the NFL world has now turned its focus completely towards the developing Deshaun Watson situation in Houston.

While Texans executives still have very little interest in trading Watson, they’ve finally budged on their deal requirements on Sunday morning — requesting two firsts, two seconds and two defensive starters, at least.

On the other side, it’s abundantly clear the superstar QB wants out of the reeling organization. Earlier this week, Watson officially put in his trade request.

NFL analysts everywhere are lining up to weigh in on where they think the 2020 passing leader will land next season.

Former nine-time Pro Bowler and Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon is the latest to give his input on the Watson situation. Playing for four different NFL franchises during his 17-year tenure (including 10 years with the Houston Oilers), Moon sure knows what it’s like to be part of a blockbuster QB trade.

The legendary quarterback believes the 49ers, Colts and Jets are the best fits for Watson, per TMZ Sports.

“When you’re a player like him, you fit a lot of places,” Moon said. “The San Francisco 49ers, if they’re ready to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, I think that would be a great spot. I think the Indianapolis Colts — though I don’t see the Houston Texans trading within the division because they don’t want to play him twice a year. The Jets are a place where they definitely have the assets to be able to make a trade. It would make it worth while for the Texans as well. The Jets may be a little but further away as far as being a winner, but I still think they’re a good possibility.”

Just like any trade, there are some obvious questions regarding each of these locations.

Garoppolo uncertainty vs. strong Kyle Shanahan offense in San Francisco. Inter-divisional trading vs. QB opening in Indianapolis. Work-in-progress organization vs. bright new coach and huge media market in New York.

Wherever ends up, Watson has the talent to get almost any team trending in the right direction.