Warriors Announce Decision On Former No. 2 Pick James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors are bringing former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman back on board after a stint with their G-League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced on Saturday.

Wiseman was assigned to Santa Cruz on Friday and participated in a scrimmage/practice with the developmental team. This was the second-year center’s third G-League assignment this year.

Wiseman underwent a successful surgery to repair a right meniscus tear on April 15, 2021. After averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game through 39 appearances in his rookie season, the 20-year-old big man has yet to suit up for the Warriors this year.

Though he’s yet to take the court for a game this season, Wiseman is apparently making positive strides in his recovery process. After a post All-Star Break scrimmage with Golden State on Wednesday, head coach Steve Kerr said the young center “looked good.”

Superstar point guard Steph Curry agreed with this evaluation.

“He looked good,” Curry said Thursday night, per NBC Sports. “It’s weird, because it was like that rusty first post-All-Star break scrimmage where the overall game was pretty sloppy, but he had a lot of good energy. He got that put-back dunk and is just kind of chomping at the bit to get to the next step of his return to play schedule.

“He’s a beast when you look at him on the floor, especially with the rest of our team. With how quote, unquote undersized we are, he does stand out and can do some amazing things.”

An exact timeline on his return is still unknown, but it appears Wiseman is on the right track in his recovery process.