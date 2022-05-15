Warriors Announce Decision On Steve Kerr For Conference Finals

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors wants a travel called in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors got some great news on head coach Steve Kerr on Sunday.

Kerr has cleared health and safety protocols and has rejoined the team as they prepare for the Western Conference Finals.

Kerr was battling COVID-19 the last few days after he tested positive during the Warriors series against the Grizzlies.

Despite that, the Warriors were able to win the series in six games to advance to the WCF. They're awaiting the winner of the Suns-Mavericks series as Game 7 will be played later in the day on Sunday.

Getting Kerr back is massive for the Warriors as he's one of the best head coaches in the NBA.

He's led them to three NBA championships during his tenure and was the fourth coach in NBA history to win two championships in his first three seasons on the job.

The Western Conference Final is set to start sometime next week.