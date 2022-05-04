Warriors Announce Injury Diagnosis For Gary Payton II

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies turned ugly very early on.

In the first quarter, Dillon Brooks was ejected for a hard foul on Warriors guard Gary Payton II. Payton went up for a fast-break layup when Brooks' arm swiped across his head and sent the Warriors point guard sprawling to the ground.

As he fell to the floor, Payton tried to brace his fall with his left arm. Unfortunately, the force of the impact was too much.

According to an announcement from the Warriors, Payton suffered a fractured left elbow as a result of the play. He will undergo an MRI today to assess how significant the damage is.

Following the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr called Brooks' hit "dirty."

"I don't know if it was intentional, but it was dirty," Kerr said after the game. "There is a code. This code that players follow where you never put a guy's season [or] career in jeopardy by taking somebody out in midair and clubbing him across the head, ultimately fracturing Gary's elbow ... He broke the code. Dillon Brooks broke the code."

In the end, the Grizzlies walked out with a 106-101 victory, evening the series at one game apiece.

Game 3 kicks off on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.