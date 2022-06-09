Warriors Announce Official Update On Stephen Curry After Injury Scare

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Warriors superstar Steph Curry gave NBA fans a scare when he suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of Golden State's Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Fortunately for the Warriors, it appears their fearless leader won't have to miss any time in their Finals series.

There's reportedly "optimism" that Curry avoided any serious issues.

During his media availability on Thursday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he expects Curry to take the court in Game 4.

Curry's foot injury occurred when Boston big man Al Horford awkwardly landed on the back of his leg in a loose-ball scrum. The Warriors point guard stayed in the game for a few more minutes, but was clearly in some serious discomfort.

"I'll be all right," Curry explained in a postgame press conference. "I got caught underneath Al [Horford]. Obviously there'll be some pain, but I'll be alright. Figure out how it feels tomorrow and get ready for Friday ... [It was] the same thing I did against Boston during the regular season, but not as bad."

"I don't feel like I'll miss a game," he added.

Curry will not need an MRI for this injury issue and is expected to be active during the Warriors' practice on Thursday.

The Warriors trail the Celtics 2-1 after last night's loss.

Curry will address the media later this afternoon.