Warriors Announce Punishment For Draymond Green

Late Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed that Draymond Green will return to the team on Thursday.

Green announced he would be taking some time away from the team after video surfaced of him punching teammate Jordan Poole. The video quickly went viral on social media, leading many to wonder what Green's punishment would be.

Well, Kerr revealed that Green has been fined for his actions, but not suspended by the Warriors.

Here's what Kerr had to say, via ESPN:

"This is the biggest crisis that we've had since I've been the coach here," Kerr said. "It's really serious stuff. We're not perfect. ... But we're going to lean on the experience that we have together and trust that this is the best decision for our team. We have a lot of work to do. All of us."

Kerr made it clear Green broke the team's trust, but he'll have the opportunity to earn that trust back.

"He broke our trust, but I am giving him the benefit of the doubt because I think he's earned that," Kerr said.

It's unclear if the NBA will punish Green for his actions during the practice.