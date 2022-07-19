Warriors Are Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Forward

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are set to add a veteran forward pretty soon.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors are going to sign JaMychal Green once the Oklahoma City Thunder officially buy out his contract.

Green has been with the Nuggets for the last two seasons and has averaged a little less than 10 points a game off the bench.

His best season with them was in 2020 when he averaged eight points and nearly five rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the floor.

Before he was with the Nuggets, he spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and five seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. For his career, he's averaged just under eight points per game while shooting 47% from the floor.

This move will make Golden State even deeper heading into next season. Green can give the Warriors some steady minutes off the bench and be a difference-maker at both ends of the floor.