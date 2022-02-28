Sunday night was shaping up to be a good evening for the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors star point guard Steph Curry went viral before the game for his epic shooting routine. NBA fans were amazed by Curry’s pinpoint accuracy during his pregame shooting workout.

Golden State went on to handle Dallas in a nationally televised game – for three quarters, anyway.

The Warriors blew a 19-point lead to the Mavericks in the fourth quarter, allowing Luka Doncic and Co. to go on a 26-1 run at one point.

The NBA world was shocked.

What. A. Comeback. The Mavericks were down 93-74 in the fourth quarter to the Warriors. They went on a 26-1 run to win by six. pic.twitter.com/fOKg9W1KGE — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 28, 2022

NBA fans across the globe have taken to social media to weigh in.

Another collapse at home from the Warriors, losing a 21-point lead. Dallas beats them 34-13 in the fourth quarter. Warriors didn't make a shot from 9:59 until 1:30 of the quarter. Drought of 8.5 minutes. They're 2-5 in their last seven. Now only 1.5 games up on Memphis. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 28, 2022

Golden State blew a 21-point lead to the Mavericks tonight 😳 Warriors are now 2-5 in their last 7 games. pic.twitter.com/yVAnkBDQym — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 28, 2022

After going just 4-of-18 from the floor in the fourth and a 26-1 Dallas run over an eight-minute stretch (9:44-1:30), Warriors fall to the Mavericks 107-101. Golden State blew a 19-point fourth quarter lead, making it the largest blown lead in the fourth in the NBA this season. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) February 28, 2022

with the Mavs’ 21-point comeback tonight, they now have the most double digit comebacks in the NBA this year with 12. a 26-1 run in the 4th quarter (9:45 to 1:43) turned the game around, turning a 93-74 Warriors lead into a 100-94 Mavs lead. god, i love this team so damn much🔥 pic.twitter.com/35Qp8oRoT9 — isaac (@isaacappelt) February 28, 2022

Golden State fell to 43-18 on the season with Sunday’s loss, while Dallas improved to 36-25 on the season with the comeback victory.