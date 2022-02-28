The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Warriors Blew A Massive Lead: NBA World Is Shocked

Warriors small forward Jordan PooleSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Sunday night was shaping up to be a good evening for the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors star point guard Steph Curry went viral before the game for his epic shooting routine. NBA fans were amazed by Curry’s pinpoint accuracy during his pregame shooting workout.

Golden State went on to handle Dallas in a nationally televised game – for three quarters, anyway.

The Warriors blew a 19-point lead to the Mavericks in the fourth quarter, allowing Luka Doncic and Co. to go on a 26-1 run at one point.

The NBA world was shocked.

NBA fans across the globe have taken to social media to weigh in.

Golden State fell to 43-18 on the season with Sunday’s loss, while Dallas improved to 36-25 on the season with the comeback victory.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.