Warriors Fans Are Loving What Klay Thompson's Dad Said

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 01: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors is introduced prior to playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 01, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After two devastating injuries that kept him off the NBA court for two full seasons, Klay Thompson made an inspiring return for this year's NBA title-winning season with the Golden State Warriors.

The second half of the Splash Brothers picked up right where he left off in the scoring department, averaging 20.4 points per game. But his once-elite three-point accuracy wasn't the same as what we've come to expect from the all-time great sharpshooter — shooting 38.5% from behind the arc.

That being said, Klay's father, Mychal Thompson, believes the best is yet to come for his son.

“Klay’s going to be even better next year because he will have an offseason to train and [he’s] further away from his injury, so he’s going to be just fine,” Mychal said on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs Show.

Mychal said his biggest concern for post-injury Klay was his ability to stay in front of opposing ball handlers. Despite recovery from a torn ACL and Achilles, the Warriors guard put on some excellent defensive performances this past season.

“[Klay] played great defense against two of the best scorers in the league against [Jaylen] Brown and [Jayson] Tatum, so if you can defend those two guys, stay in front of those two guys, you’re fine,” Mychal added.

Thompson was on a streak of five straight All-Star selections before he suffered his first major injury during the 2019 playoffs. Perhaps he can notch his sixth appearance this coming season.