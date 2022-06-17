Photos: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of Jordan Poole

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals kicked off earlier tonight as the Golden State Warriors face off against the Boston Celtics.

As the end of the Finals draw near, the Warriors have been led by Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. However, there's another player who has emerged as a legitimate threat for Golden State.

Former Michigan standout Jordan Poole has become a major offensive weapon for the Warriors. So far in tonight's game, Poole leads the team with eight points in just six minutes played.

He's certainly making some headlines tonight. He's also been in the headlines recently, thanks to a site revealing the identity of his alleged girlfriend. He's allegedly dating Instagram model Kim Cruz.

"Here’s some fresh tea, Jordan Poole is dating Kim Cruz. She was wearing one of his shirts that wasn’t out exclusively yet at the time, every time she’s at his games she turns her comments off, they’ve been together for a few months," a source told Side Action.

Earlier this season, Cruz posted a photo from a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game.

Check it out.

Cruz, who is an artist as well as a model, has over 400,000 followers on Instagram.

Can Poole and the Warriors take home the NBA title tonight?