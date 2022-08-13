SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors talks with injured LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Chase Center on April 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 2022-23 NBA season will open with a wildly-exciting matchup between two of the league's biggest stars.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center on October 8.

The Warriors 2022 NBA Finals ring ceremony will take place before the game, which will be broadcast on TNT.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Warriors wanted a guaranteed win on ring night, sheesh," one fan wrote.

"Why are the Champions playing a non-playoff team opening night?" another asked.

"Collect their rings infront of Bron, Westbrick, and Anthony day to day Davis lmaooo," another said.

Steph and the Warriors are coming fresh off an outstanding title run this past season. LeBron and the Lakers didn't enjoy the same success, failing to make the playoffs after posting a a 33-49 record.

While these two teams had extremely varied levels of success in the 2021-22 season, the star power on both squads makes this a highly-anticipated matchup.

Who do you think will win this season-opening matchup?