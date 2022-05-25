Warriors-Mavericks Game Delayed Due To Rain: Fans React

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 24: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks jumps to stop a three point basket by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 24, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Tuesday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks started off without a hitch.

The Mavericks, down 3-0 in the series, came out fighting like a team that wanted to keep its NBA Finals hopes alive. Dallas raced out to an early lead and didn't look back, carrying a 62-47 lead into halftime.

However, when both teams came out for the second half, there was a slight snag. The game couldn't start on time because of rain. That's right, there was a "rain delay" in a completely covered stadium.

Of course, fans couldn't get enough of the idea that rain caused a delay in an NBA game. "getting rain delays in a basketball game. we really in the end days," one fan said.

Some are taking it as a sign that the Warriors will get back on track tonight and get the win.

"Rain delay for basketball. A sign that the Splash Brothers will make it rain in the second half to secure this win," one fan said.

"The Mavs will finish this year with more home rain delays than the Rangers will, I think," one Mavericks reporter said.

Thankfully, the delay didn't take too long and the game is underway once again.