Warriors Owner Has Honest Admission About Keeping Championship Core Together

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after made a bad pass against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on February 02, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors' dynastic reign can be heavily attributed to the retention of its core big three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

That being said, championship No. 4 of this era couldn't have been accomplished without some other key players on this year's roster. The Warriors may have a tough time keeping that band together moving forward.

During a recent interview with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, team owner Joe Lacob expressed his concerns about keeping all the Warriors in town next summer.

“It’s going to be difficult,” Lacob said. “I’m not going to sit here and lie to the fan base. It’s going to be really difficult to figure out what we’ll do next summer. This year, we’re good. I’ll call this running it back. Some people may think we lose Payton and a couple other people, we’re not back. (But) there’s always going to be some change.”

After this year's championship run, several players — ie. Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, etc — will be due some significant pay raises. Gary Payton II already signed a new free-agent deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry’s four-year, $215 million extension begins this coming season. Thompson is locked into the next two seasons at more than $40 million per year and Draymond Green has a $27 million player option for the 2023–24 season.

“We think we’re going to have a great team this year,” Lacob added. “But next summer, we’re going to be faced with more issues with respect to the cap and luxury tax and all that. We’ll just have to see how this goes. It’s sort of a year-to-year thing. Let’s see how everybody plays, let’s see if we are contending again; we think we will. Let’s see if we’re going to win again. That certainly extends what we’re able to do. If we don’t, we have to rethink things a little bit.”