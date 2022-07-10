Warriors Owner Says He Has 'Standing Offer' To Buy MLB Team

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 22: Majority owner of the Golden State Warriors Joseph S. Lacob (R) and fiancée, Nicole Curran, attend Game Four of the 2017 NBA Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on May 22, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob nearly broadened his championship pedigree to the rest of The Bay.

However, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, the 66-year-old's $180 million bid to buy the now-troubled Oakland A's was turned down back in 2005.

“I had the A’s done,” Lacob told the Chronicle. “It was just taken away from me. You know what, everyone’s confident in their own abilities, obviously. I think we would’ve had a stadium a long time ago if I had bought it. That’s just me.”

Lacob went on to say that he remains interested in buying the storied MLB franchise, and has a "standing offer" to buy the team for over a decade.

“I’ve had a standing offer to buy the A’s from John Fisher for I don’t even know how long. Over a decade,” Lacob said. “It’s up to him; it’s his business.”

Ironically, Lacob explained how getting turned away by the A's actually helped him acquire the Warriors.

Telling the Chronicle: “When the Warriors came up in 2010, I had an advantage, ironically—maybe my only advantage—over [Oracle Corporation co-founder] Larry Ellison, which was I knew everybody in the league really well. It’s interesting. The reaction to what happened with the A’s kind of helped me get the Warriors.”