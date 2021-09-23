Warriors Player Is Reportedly Refusing To Get Vaccinated

The Golden State Warriors could reportedly be without one of their top players for home games this season, barring a change in vaccination rules.

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is refusing to get vaccinated. The former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick will reportedly only get the vaccine if he’s forced to.

The city of San Francisco is requiring the vaccine for anyone who participates in indoor entertainment. This would include Golden State Warriors games.

Concern is reportedly growing within the Golden State organization regarding Wiggins’ status.

Why Andrew Wiggins' anti-vaccination choice gives Warriors reason to worry https://t.co/4dwxLU0GLj via @sfchronicle — Rusty Simmons (@Rusty_SFChron) September 23, 2021

The NBA could grant Wiggins a religious exemption. The San Francisco Department of Public Health will not comment on Wiggins’ situation unless he’s officially given one.

“We are actively addressing the matter of requests for religious exemption from vaccinations across many industries and will work with our business and entertainment community on next steps,” the San Francisco Department of Public Health said in a statement. “We will provide further clarification on this topic.”

If Wiggins is forced to miss games, he would forfeit $350,000/game.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 18.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season.