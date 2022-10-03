Skip to main content
92
New Articles

Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 5: Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 5, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon. 

According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers.

McClung spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls last season before the Warriors in July. 

He averaged four points in just two games of action. He'll now have to look for another team that's willing to sign him to a new deal. 

Jerome spent the last two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder before he got traded to the Houston Rockets just a few days ago. He was then put on waivers immediately after he was acquired.

For his career, Jerome has averaged seven points and two rebounds per game. He's also a 39.8% shooter from the field. 