Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday

The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon.

According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers.

McClung spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls last season before the Warriors in July.

He averaged four points in just two games of action. He'll now have to look for another team that's willing to sign him to a new deal.

Jerome spent the last two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder before he got traded to the Houston Rockets just a few days ago. He was then put on waivers immediately after he was acquired.

For his career, Jerome has averaged seven points and two rebounds per game. He's also a 39.8% shooter from the field.