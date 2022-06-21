Warriors Reportedly Hoping To Bring Back 2 Key Role Players

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A general view during the Golden State Warriors game against the San Antonio Spurs at ORACLE Arena on November 11, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors have won four championships in eight years. A key to that success has been keeping the band together. They're not going to stray from that strategy.

The Warriors are reportedly hoping to bring back two key role players for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

According to a report, Golden State is hoping to bring back Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

"The Warriors are looking to bring back Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson next season," said Legion Hoops.



Damion Lee will probably be in Golden State as long as Steph Curry is. Lee is married to Sydel Curry, Steph's sister.

It looks like Toscano-Anderson will also be back for another season.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have a big off-season ahead. Their strategy of keeping the band together has been very successful. Will they stick to it this off-season.

The big question surrounds Draymond Green. He wasn't very effective throughout the NBA Finals until Game 6, when he showed his true worth as both a defender and facilitator. His toughness also can't be overstated.

As long as the Warriors keep most of their roster intact, they should be back in the title hunt next season.