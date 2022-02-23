Warriors Reportedly Planning Significant Contract Extension

The Warriors could be locking up one of their best, young talents soon.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle‘s Connor Letourneau, Golden State will attempt to sign guard Jordan Poole to a multi-year extension after the season. Suggesting it could land somewhere in the four-year, $80 million range.

“Warriors are expected to sign Jordan Poole to a multi-year extension this summer,” tweeted Legion Hoops via Letourneau. “A 4-year, $80M deal has been talked about among cap experts.”

Warriors are expected to sign Jordan Poole to a multi-year extension this summer. (via @letourneau) A 4-year, $80M deal has been talked about among cap experts. pic.twitter.com/Yw0iypvmuE — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 23, 2022

Getting a deal done with Poole would be a nice weight off the Warriors shoulders as Andrew Wiggins is also set to hit free agency prior to 2022-2023.

Poole has been an integral part of Golden State‘s success this season, posting career-high’s in nearly every category. And making the jump from late first-round flyer to legitimate NBA shooting guard.

On the year, the 22-year-old out of Michigan is averaging 16.4 points per game, 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds on nearly 44 percent from the field. Poole’s also shooting nearly 34 percent from deep while adding 0.8 steals per on the defensive side.

Jordan Poole is in his 💼 📈 Over 12.5 points pic.twitter.com/EQpl3tKWpp — NBABet (@nbabet) February 17, 2022

Poole’s started the majority of the Warriors’ games this season while Klay Thompson was recovering from injury. But since moving to the second unit, he’s still been plenty productive. Providing a nice scoring spark off the bench in recent months.

There’s no question that Poole figures into Golden State’s long-term plans. It’s just a matter of getting the contract done.