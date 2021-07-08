Warriors Reportedly Make Significant Coaching Staff Move

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly made a significant addition to their coaching staff on Wednesday night.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Warriors are finalizing an agreement to hire former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Atkinson, 54, served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers this past season. He was fired by the Nets following the 2019-20 season, with many speculating that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant pushed him out. Atkinson had been Brooklyn’s head coach since 2016, leading the franchise to a playoff berth in 2019.

Now, Atkinson will reportedly join Steve Kerr’s staff in Golden State, serving as his top assistant coach.

“The Golden State Warriors are near agreement to hire Clippers assistant Kenny Atkinson as a lead assistant on Steve Kerr’s staff,” Shams Charania tweeted on Wednesday night.

The Warriors are coming off a disappointing season in 2020-21, though Golden State is hoping to get back to a championship level of contention in 2021-22.

Golden State is expected to have Klay Thompson back and the franchise has now made a significant addition to the coaching staff.