Warriors Staffers Reveal How They've Been Treated In Boston

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors drives past Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The City of Boston is notorious for its rowdy sports fans — and the Golden State Warriors organization is getting a taste of that reputation first hand.

Multiple Warriors staffers outlined there unwelcome arrival in Boston to NBA insider Jason Dumas.

"I had to take off my Dubs shirt Wednesday morning because I kept getting cursed out,” one said.

“I’ve been flipped off 17 times," another added.

Warriors players have also been critical of the Celtics fanbase. After the Dubs' Game 3 loss at the TD Garden on Wednesday night, Klay Thompson had this to say:

"We’ve played in front of rude people before. Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job, Boston.”

"Classy, very classy," head coach Steve Kerr added sarcastically.

Much of the vitriol from Boston fans has been directed at Golden State forward Draymond Green. Chants of "f--k you Draymond" and "Draymond sucks" rained down from Celtics fans during their first home game of the series.

Green shrugged these chants off. But his wife, Hazel Renee, took to Instagram with a scolding message for Celtics fans.

“In NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!" she wrote.

Don't expect the crowd at the TD Garden to be anymore welcoming during Game 4 on Friday night.