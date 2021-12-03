Warriors Star Klay Thompson Has 1 Request For The NBA

Klay Thompson continues to further his reputation as the people’s NBA star.

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors shooting guard took to Instagram Live with a message NBA fans have been preaching for years. Rocking a T-shirt depicting Jimi Hendrix in a Seattle Supersonics jersey, he shouted “Bring back our Sonics. Give Seattle our team back. Bring back our Sonics.”

Take a look at his message here:

Klay Thompson, wearing a sailor’s hat and Sonics t-shirt while cruising across the Bay in his boat, passionately pleads for the NBA to give Seattle its basketball team back. “Bring back our Sonics. Give Seattle our team back. Bring back our Sonics.” pic.twitter.com/KI82B4J3hg — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 3, 2021

After a 41-year run as a beloved franchise in Seattle, the Supersonics played their final game on April 13, 2008. From there, the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder.

Ever since that happened, NBA fans — especially in Seattle — have been itching for a return for the Supersonics. And when talks of a possible NBA expansion arose earlier this year, Seattle became the immediate favorite as a potential location.

While Thompson may be shouting “Bring back our Sonics,” NBA fans are calling “Bring back our Klay.”

Thompson hasn’t played in an NBA game since he tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals. Prior to the start of the 2020-21 season, the Warriors sharpshooter suffered yet another devastating injury — rupturing his Achilles in a preseason scrimmage.

With his NBA return hopefully right around the corner, Thompson is currently playing with the Warriors’ G-League affiliate to prepare for his comeback.

Even without Thompson, the Warriors have one of the best records in the league at 18-3.