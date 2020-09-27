Look: NFL Team Wears “Breonna Deserves Better” Warmup Shirts

A National Football League team is wearing shirts in support of Breonna Taylor ahead of their game on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington Football Team is wearing black shirts with “Breonna Deserves Better” in white lettering.

Washington, 1-1 on the 2020 season, is scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington Football Team tweeted out a video of the players wearing the shirts in warmups. “Bigger than football,” the team’s tweet read.

Bigger than football. pic.twitter.com/28e5fBwM6D — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 27, 2020

Athletes across sports have reacted to the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case, which was made official this week.

One of the three officers involved was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots into a neighboring apartment. There were no charges made regarding the killing of Taylor, who was shot inside of her apartment earlier this year.

Police were reportedly serving a warrant for Taylor’s ex-boyfriend at the time of the killing. Shots were reportedly fired after the police came into the apartment. Taylor was reportedly hit by the bullets in her bed.

Washington and Cleveland are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on FOX.